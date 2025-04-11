Reminiscence events as hugely popular ‘Before & After Coal’ has final weekend at Kirkcaldy Galleries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exhibition which celebrates Fife’s proud mining heritage is reaches its final stages.

Visitors have been flocking to Kirkcaldy Galleries to explore an exhibition of evocative images part of ‘Before and After Coal’ which ends this weekend (Sunday, April 13) with a number of special reminiscence activities to round off what has been a truly community-led show.

The exhibition explores the history and lasting impact of the industry through the work of photographer Milton Rogovin and artist Nicky Bird. Adding context are audio interviews with some of those featured in the photographs and a film in which former miners and their families recall their experiences.

Acclaimed American photographer Rogovin came to Scotland in 1982 to record miners at their pits, in their homes, and during their leisure time. The pictures formed part of a wider project, The Family of Miners, which also included photographs taken in the USA, South Africa, China, Mexico, and Cuba.

A family of miners pictured in 1982, (Pic: Milton Rogovin, © Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona. Reproduced courtesy of the National Galleries of Scotland)

Forty years on from the miners’ strike of 1984-85, artist and academic Nicky Bird has updated Rogovin’s documentation by meeting individuals and families connected with the original photographs.

The project was initiated with a series of ‘Then and Now: Show and Tell’ events with people from former mining towns in Fife, East Ayrshire and the Lothians. Their stories focus on themes of family, community spirit, work and place, expressing ideas and feelings about what has changed and what has endured.

Local school pupils also contributed, sharing their feelings and understanding of Scotland’s mining past and the impact it has had on them today and could have in the future.

The results of this engagement are at the heart of the exhibition, which is a collaboration between the artist, the mining communities and the National Galleries of Scotland.

From today (Friday) until Sunday 13th, visitors can browse local mining images and share in stirring stories at the Galleries Pit Treat event. Pop into the old-school pub set up and chat to some of our Before and After Coal volunteers over a cuppa from Café Wemyss.

There will be real mining objects to handle and some exciting activities for younger visitors too, from LEGO challenges to designing an energy plant of the future using recyclable materials.

Kirkcaldy Galleries Pit Treat takes place during normal opening hours and the LEGO Den will be open each day from 12.30-2.30pm in the children’s library.