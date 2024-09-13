Remo Maciocia: tributes paid after death of Kirkcaldy businessman and larger than life character

Tributes have been paid following the death of well known Kirkcaldy businessman, Remo Maciocia.

He passed away at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on September 5 after a short illness.

Mr Maciocia was at the heart of the Lang Toun’s hospitality and nightclub scene for many years, running businesses including Kitty’s and Harlem, and was a friend to many who recall him as a larger than life character.

The only son of Albert and late wife Edda Maciocia, he lived the first years of his life in the flat above the business founded by his grandparents, Gustavo and Maria, at the Trocadero Café, and next to the other much-loved local business founded in the 1930s by Gustavo, The Burma Ballroom.

Remo Maciocia (Pic: Submitted)

The family sold it in 1947, but the story turned full circle when he bought it back and relaunched it as The Candlerooms following the demise of the legendary club, Jackie O.

Mr Maciocia was educated at schools in Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh and played club rugby with George Watson’s, Watsonians, made under 18 appearances for Scotland, and appeared on a rugby tour of Australia, before injury halted his career. A keen fisherman, he was also often found testing his skill on Scotland’s rivers.

He joined his parents in business, expanding from Mama Mia’s and Uncle Tom’s Cabin in Kirkcaldy, to Snatchers in Edinburgh. Moving into the nightclub business, he operated in the Lang Toun and Dunfermline, running Harlem and Kittys, as well as the restaurant Alberto’s in Dunfermline, and, finally buying back what was The Burma Ballroom, reopening as The Candlerooms.

Following the financial crisis of the mid 2000s, he moved into health care founding The Colloidal Company. Sadly, health issues and repeated hospital stays, marred the last years of his life.

His family described him as “a larger than life character, friend to many, someone few will forget.”

Mr Maciocia is survived by his son Bruno, daughters Allegra and Imogene, father Albert, sisters Eva and Paola. His funeral will take place at the Old Kirk, in Kirk Wynd, at 10:00am on on Thursday. September 26, then to Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 11.45am.