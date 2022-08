Andy Bonnes was reported missing on August 2.

Andy Bonnes, 57, was reported missing from Lundin Links on Tuesday, August 2.

He is believed to have been in the Edinburgh and Inverkeithing areas two days later, on Thursday, August 4.

Police say he was last wearing a black jacket and black baseball cap.

Police say Andy Bonnes was last seen wearing a black baseball cap like this one.