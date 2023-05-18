Professor Anneila Sargent will join more than 2000 students from across the world at the ceremonies to be held in June.

She joins golfer Sam Torrance and broadcaster Kirsty Wark who are among the ten distinguished individuals from the worlds of science, sport, music and economic who will be honoured alongside graduates from almost 90 different countries.Professor Sargent has spent over five decades in the USA, but grew up in Burntisland and attended KHS before graduating at the University of Edinburgh. She has sat on the United States National Science Board, the team of academics that advises Congress and the president.

Her stellar career has included serving as president of the American Astronomical Society, and chair of NASA’s Space Science Advisory Committee and the US National Research Council (NRC) Board of Physics and Astronomy. She also served on the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council, is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, a member of the US National Academy of Sciences, and was a member of the US National Science Board - a presidential appointment - from 2011 to 2022.

Professor Anneila Sargent