The Big Green Market’s Repair Cafe returns to Burntisland this weekend after a summer break.

The event will take place in the Toll Community Centre on Saturday, August 23 from 10am until 12.30pm.

The repair cafe’s team of volunteers want to help members of the public extend the life of things they already have at home – keeping things out of landfill and keeping money in people’s pockets.

The volunteers share a passion for reducing waste and using resources wisely and will do what they can to help keep things in working order.

The team of volunteer Fixers at the Repair Cafe in Burntisland are back to help you this weekend. (Pic: contributed)

A spokesperson for the repair cafe, which is run by those behind the town’s popular Big Green Market, said: “There are no guarantees that we can fix everything but we will do our best to help to mend clothing, undertake small electrical repairs, fix bicycles and whatever people bring in. Our qualified PAT testers can check the safety of electrical equipment too.

"Donations are welcome but there is no charge for people coming to the Repair Café, we’ll even have the kettle on and make you a cuppa.”

The team specialise in relatively quick fixes for everyday items and are not to be confused with the Repair Shop programme on TV where a team of experts work for days on end on treasured antiques.

Some of the things the volunteers have helped with at previous cafe sessions have included rewiring electrical kitchen gadgets and lights, altering clothes, getting bikes back on the road, sorting out IT issues, fixing power tools and mending teddy bears.

The Fixers are happy to do what they can to extend the life of your everyday objects – and they are always on the look out for more Fixers to join them.

Those who enjoy helping people and are nifty at fixing things are urged to get in touch.

For more information on the Big Green Market and the Repair Cafe visit the website www.biggreenmarket.com