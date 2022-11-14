Repairs hope for popular Fife coastal path link badly damaged by 2020 storms

The braes at Kinghorn were badly damaged over two years ago. There was considerable landslip, railings close to the shore were pushed over, and a section of the route - a popular part of Fife’s Coastal Path - has been precarious to walk along.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie has been pushing for action since the storms, and is hopeful progress is now being made.

The Conservative member for Burntisland, Kinghorn and West Kirkcaldy, said a report was due to go to councillors later this month. The spoil on the lower footpath has been removed, and damaged railings have also been taken away.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie at the damaged footpath in Kinghorn

But the councillor is urging people to exercise caution when using the path in the winter months amid on-going safety concerns.

Cllr Leslie said: “The terrible storm of August 2020 may have been long since forgotten by many but not in Kinghorn. The after effects are still seen along the coastline every day.

“For over two years I have been pushing for a solution to this. The landslip and the subsequent damage to the footpath have been an ongoing issue for the community and now, finally, I am hopeful that a resolution is in sight.

“The landslip and the damage to the handrail on the lower path resulted in a temporary barrier being put in place but this was moved and the path continued to be used. This has been of particular concern to me as the pathways are used regularly by local residents, dog walkers and those hoping to spot whales and dolphins in the Forth. “Cllr Leslie had called on the local authority to explore using the UK Shared Prosperity Fund could be accessed to cover the maintenance work as it addresses domestic priorities around climate resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week she was able to update a meeting of Kinghorn Community Council with the work that has been done.