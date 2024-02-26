Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, in partnership with Fife Council, announced the completion of the works this week.

Paul Hossack, area leisure manager at the trust, expressed his enthusiasm for the upgrade. He said: “We are delighted to reveal the new sports hall floor at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre. This upgrade not only enhances the aesthetics of the facility but also provides a more conducive environment for customers to engage in various sporting activities.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scott Urquhart, the trust’s head of operations, continued: “The installation of the Pulastic Elite Comfort 20 Eco-floor marks a significant milestone for our centre.

New flooring has been installed in the sports hall at the Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes.

"We are confident that it will enhance our visitors’ overall enjoyment and satisfaction, while also reaffirming our commitment to providing access to top-notch facilities across Fife.”

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure services, added: “Not only is this new flooring going to benefit the users of the hall, it’s environmental credentials will benefit everyone in the longer term.

"The funding from Fife Council shows our commitment to improving the lives of Fifers through our investment in facilities an infrastructure for physical activity and sport.”

The project was made possible by funding from the council, highlighting their dedication to the key ambition outlined in the Physical Activity and Sports Strategy 2022-25 to invest in facilities and infrastructure for physical activity and sport.