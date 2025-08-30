Replica barometer installed in St Andrews heritage project

The installation of a replica FitzRoy Barometer marks the latest heritage project undertaken by the St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation.

Sited at the corner of Gregory Place and Gregory Lane, the story of the barometer dates to 1859 when the Burgh Council Lifeboat Committee successfully petitioned the Board of Trade for the supply of a weather indicator for the benefit of St Andrews fishermen.

The indicator, devised by Admiral FitzRoy (of HMS Beagle), was duly installed and placed in the care of local watchmaker, David Smith, and later, in 1924, of Alexander Cunningham, a local fisherman and resident of Gregory Place.

In 1890 a similar barometer was gifted to the fishermen of St Andrews (later restored by the St Andrews Preservation Trust) at the Leddyheid in the old fisher quarter on the corner of North Castle Street (formerly Fishergait or Castle Wynd) and North Street (formerly Northgait).

Trustees of the St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation with the FitzRoy Barometer and plaque at Gregory Place (Pic: Submitted)

It is believed that the Barometer in the Cathedral wall was still operational at the time of Mr Cunningham’s decease in 1932, but at some time thereafter it fell into disrepair and was removed. This bespoke replica was handcrafted in Lincoln, and its installation is accompanied by an explanatory plaque.