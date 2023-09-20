Residents and toddlers move in at Fife’s first inter-generational care village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Built on the former site of Kirkland High School in Methil, it includes a 36-bed care home, integrated nursery, extra care housing properties for older people and four specific needs bungalows, around a village green. The care home also has a day care service and community cafe for the wider community.

A celebration event, organised by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, was held to invite people in the new community to come together for the first time.

The village, off Methilhaven Road, is the first purpose-built integrated care village of its kind in the Kingdom.

Fom left: Fiona McKay, Head of Strategic Performance, planning & commissioning Fife Health and Social Care Partnership; Nicky Connor, director, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership; John Mills, head of housing services,, Councillor David Ross, Fife Council Leader and Shelagh McLean, head of education

Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council, said: “This is a fantastic new facility for the area. Not only does the care village provide a replacement for the ageing Methilhaven home, but it adds retirement housing and, for the first time, an integrated nursery, bringing generations together in the local community.

“This is a key project in our continuing programme to replace our care homes with new, up to date, modern facilities. Fife Council’s building services was the main contractor on site and this has been an excellent collaboration between our services and partners, helping keep jobs local.”

The buildings, all constructed to a very high standard, are energy efficient, recognising the climate emergency and the need to reduce energy costs for residents.

The care village will give residents of the bungalows the best of both worlds – having the opportunity to remain in their own home, with care services on their doorstep – and at the same time investing in the future of some of our youngest citizens."

By bringing young and old together in the village, it’s hoped a new community will be created which promotes a greater understanding and respect between the generations.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership received the keys to the new care home in July. Since then, the first residents have moved in, and youngsters have been settling into their new nursery since the start of the new term. Tenants have also begun to move in and set up home.

Nicky Connor, director, Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I’ve watched with excitement at how the site has developed and to see this state-of-the art complex finished is just amazing. I know there has been a lot of work involved in getting us here, and working together has made this happen.