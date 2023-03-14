News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
4 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
6 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
7 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government

Residents asked for their views on the future of the area at the Kinghorn Blether this weekend

Residents in Kinghorn are being asked for their ideas to help shape the future of the village.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:23 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT
Residents are being invited to share their thoughts on Kinghorn's future.
Residents are being invited to share their thoughts on Kinghorn's future.
Residents are being invited to share their thoughts on Kinghorn's future.

The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council is currently working with Fife Council and other local organisations on creating a new Local Place Plan for the village.

Local residents are being asked to fill in a questionnaire with their ideas for the area in the future and how their thoughts can be achieved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public can also share their views at an event being held in Kinghorn Community Centre this Saturday, March 18.

Local groups and organisations will be at the community centre to hear people’s views on the village’s future and they also want to hear what people think their group could do to help.

Most Popular

The event runs from 9.30am to 1pm and the cafe will be open for business too, so why not pop along for a chat and have your say.

Through the results of the survey and the Kinghorn Blether event, a Local Place Plan for Kinghorn residents can be created, reflecting what is important to them. Fife Council will then be able to integrate this plan into the Area Place Plan that is taken into consideration for planning matters, improvements and decision making.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alan McIlravie, chairman of the community council said: “This is about Kinghorn’s future so give us your thoughts. The more responses we get, the greater the credibility and influence Kinghorn’s Place Plan is likely to have.”

Those completing the survey, which was included in the latest edition of the Chronicle and can be found on the Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council’s Facebook page are asked to return the questionnaire to the community centre of by email to [email protected] by March 24. Copies of the questionnaire are also available from the community centre.

ResidentsKinghornFife Council