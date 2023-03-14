Residents asked for their views on the future of the area at the Kinghorn Blether this weekend
Residents in Kinghorn are being asked for their ideas to help shape the future of the village.
The Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council is currently working with Fife Council and other local organisations on creating a new Local Place Plan for the village.
Local residents are being asked to fill in a questionnaire with their ideas for the area in the future and how their thoughts can be achieved.
Members of the public can also share their views at an event being held in Kinghorn Community Centre this Saturday, March 18.
Local groups and organisations will be at the community centre to hear people’s views on the village’s future and they also want to hear what people think their group could do to help.
The event runs from 9.30am to 1pm and the cafe will be open for business too, so why not pop along for a chat and have your say.
Through the results of the survey and the Kinghorn Blether event, a Local Place Plan for Kinghorn residents can be created, reflecting what is important to them. Fife Council will then be able to integrate this plan into the Area Place Plan that is taken into consideration for planning matters, improvements and decision making.
Alan McIlravie, chairman of the community council said: “This is about Kinghorn’s future so give us your thoughts. The more responses we get, the greater the credibility and influence Kinghorn’s Place Plan is likely to have.”
Those completing the survey, which was included in the latest edition of the Chronicle and can be found on the Royal Burgh of Kinghorn Community Council’s Facebook page are asked to return the questionnaire to the community centre of by email to [email protected] by March 24. Copies of the questionnaire are also available from the community centre.