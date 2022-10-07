Residents hit by devastating flooding get their say at public meeting
Residents in a Fife town hit by floods have been invited to air their views at a public meeting.
Fife Council wanted their feedback to help develop its response to issues caused by flooding.
It has sent out questionnaires to properties in Kinglassie badly hit by water damage in major floods in August 2020.
Two years ago, the River Ore burst its banks, causing huge problems for some householders - and it was just one of several areas across the Kingdom which have experienced severe flooding in recent years.
The council wants to build resilience to minimise future problems.
It has organised a public meeting on Thursday, October 13 in the Mitchell Hall, 47 Main Street, between 5:00pm and 7:00pm.
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “The devastation and disruption caused by flooding has a huge impact.
“As we’ve experienced, flooding can cause damage to roads, structures, private properties and council buildings, as well as disruption to services.
“Climate change is here to stay and the impacts of storm events like we had in August 2020 highlight the importance of regular, proactive maintenance and developing plans to lessen the impact on areas at risk.”She added: “Working with communities and partners to build resilience and improve how we prepare for these events in the future is key. I would encourage people to come along to our public meeting and share their views with us so that we can continue to develop how we can prevent and minimise the impact flooding has.”