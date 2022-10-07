Residents hit by devastating flooding get their say at public meeting

Fife Council wanted their feedback to help develop its response to issues caused by flooding.

It has sent out questionnaires to properties in Kinglassie badly hit by water damage in major floods in August 2020.

Two years ago, the River Ore burst its banks, causing huge problems for some householders - and it was just one of several areas across the Kingdom which have experienced severe flooding in recent years.

Cardenden flooded after the torrential rainstorm of August 2020. (Pic: George Zielinski)

The council wants to build resilience to minimise future problems.

It has organised a public meeting on Thursday, October 13 in the Mitchell Hall, 47 Main Street, between 5:00pm and 7:00pm.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “The devastation and disruption caused by flooding has a huge impact.

“As we’ve experienced, flooding can cause damage to roads, structures, private properties and council buildings, as well as disruption to services.