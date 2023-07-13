Residents' petition calls on reduction of speed limit on Cupar road
Many of those living on the town’s Brighton Road would like to see the speed limit reduced from 30mph to 20mph in a bid to slow cars down as they head into the town.
The local residents recently handed a petition asking for the reduction in the speed limit for the entirety of Brighton Road to local councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu.
The SNP councillor, who represents Cupar, said: “I have walked, driven and cycled in and out of Cupar using Brighton Road many times, and I believe the residents are 100 per cent correct to be asking for speed reduction measures on this very wide, very straight road. When speaking to the residents I could see it was something they were very concerned about and that something needed to be done to make the road safer as soon as possible.”
Donald Adey, a local community councillor for the area, said residents were “very happy” Councillor Hoggan-Radu could accept the petition on behalf of the ward councillors. He said: “We had a good turn out of around six residents that came along to meet with him and present Stefan with the petition. While we were there, there was several cars speeding into the town from Cupar Muir and something needs to be done to make the street safer.”