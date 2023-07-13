Many of those living on the town’s Brighton Road would like to see the speed limit reduced from 30mph to 20mph in a bid to slow cars down as they head into the town.

The local residents recently handed a petition asking for the reduction in the speed limit for the entirety of Brighton Road to local councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP councillor, who represents Cupar, said: “I have walked, driven and cycled in and out of Cupar using Brighton Road many times, and I believe the residents are 100 per cent correct to be asking for speed reduction measures on this very wide, very straight road. When speaking to the residents I could see it was something they were very concerned about and that something needed to be done to make the road safer as soon as possible.”

Residents in Cupar's Brighton Road hand a petition to Councillor Stefan Hogan-Radu calling for the speed limit to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph along the full length of the road. (Pic: submitted)