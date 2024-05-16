Residents to face disruption as Kirkcaldy water supplies shut off for essential work
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scottish Water has said it will temporarily shut off the supply at the junction of Bennochy Road and Broom Road which could affect households in the KY2 postcode area. The work is due to start at 10:00pm on Wednesday, May 22, and continue until 4:00am on Thursday 23rd.
Scottish Water has sent letters to homes likely to be affected and advised them to not use any hot or cold taps, or appliances that use water, such as dishwashers and washing machines while the work is on going
The letter said: “The work is required to ensure we are providing a safe and reliable water supply.”
Residents are urged to ensure all taps are turned off and that they store enough water in containers for drinking, cooking, flushing toilets and washing.
When supplies are restored, the water may be cloudy, discoloured or contain sediment - people are urged to let cold water taps in kitchens run slowly until it is clear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.