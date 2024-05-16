Residents to face disruption as Kirkcaldy water supplies shut off for essential work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in parts of Kirkcaldy could face disruption to their water supply as essential work is carried out.

Scottish Water has said it will temporarily shut off the supply at the junction of Bennochy Road and Broom Road which could affect households in the KY2 postcode area. The work is due to start at 10:00pm on Wednesday, May 22, and continue until 4:00am on Thursday 23rd.

Scottish Water has sent letters to homes likely to be affected and advised them to not use any hot or cold taps, or appliances that use water, such as dishwashers and washing machines while the work is on going

The letter said: “The work is required to ensure we are providing a safe and reliable water supply.”

Residents are urged to ensure all taps are turned off and that they store enough water in containers for drinking, cooking, flushing toilets and washing.