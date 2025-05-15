Respitality in Fife: what is it and how can unpaid carers benefit from the initiative?

Unpaid carers across Fife can now take advantage of ‘respitality’ as a new initiative launches in the Kingdom.

The aim behind the Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) project is to help unpaid carers access donated breaks - and it is now open for applications.

Respitality is a combination of the words ‘respite’ and ‘hospitality’ and focuses on providing short breaks for unpaid carers.

Co-ordinated by FVA, Respitality In Fife has been commissioned with funding from Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, and is part-supported by local businesses and organisations that donate short breaks.

They provide unpaid carers with time away from their regular caring routine, helping them to remain well enough to continue their caring role.

Respitality breaks can provide time to rest, pursue a hobby, catch up with friends, or just relax and recharge. For some, it is an opportunity for the unpaid carer and the person they care for to enjoy time together. For others, it’s about having quality time apart.

Breaks can include accommodation, beauty/relaxation therapy, dining, leisure activities, or tickets to events like sports, theatre, or the cinema.

Respitality in Fife has already been gifted over 30 breaks, donated by local businesses and organisations, including park golf sessions at Dunnikier Park Community Golf, tickets to the Fife Show, and entry to wellbeing events at The Larick Centre in Tayport.

Unpaid carers can apply for a break through their own carer support organisation. Full details can be found on FVA’s website www.fva.org/respitality.asp

Reilly Dufresne, Respitality co-ordinator, said: “Unpaid carers play an essential role in our communities, providing vital care and support to family members, friends, and neighbours. Respitality is a simple and powerful initiative which offers unpaid carers a break. We are grateful for the support we continue to receive from a range of local businesses and organisations.”

Martin Christie, president of Dunnikier Park Golf Club said: “We’re delighted to offer free park golf sessions. We’re confident that carers will have lots of fun, helping to free their minds from their daily challenges.”

Rosie Coutts, community engagement officer at The Larick Centre added: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Respitality project and support the needs of those who are carers through our wellbeing project at The Larick Centre.”

If you work for local hospitality, tourism, or a leisure provider interested in donating a break to unpaid carers or finding out more about the project, you can e-mail [email protected]