Sian and Nicola Linton, who stay in the East Neuk, have long held a passion for street food.

Sian is a leading chef who has worked in many high-profile establishments, and decided, with Nicola to quit their jobs, buy a food truck and launch a street food business in April 2022. They never quite anticipated the success they would achieve, including finalists in the Scottish Street Food awards after only seven weeks of trading.

But the couple had much bigger ambitionsm and moved into premises on Shore Streetm Anstruther, opening their licensed street food restaurant, Ox & Anchor, in June with the help of Business Gateway and Fife Council.

They source all their ingredients from local produce and there are no other street food vendors in the local area, so the quality and provenance stand out.

Sian said, “Deciding to move to a restaurant was a bold but valuable move. It's been a tough journey but the best decision we’ve ever made.

“The advice and financial support from Business Gateway and Fife Council’s town centres unit have made it possible for the business to open. We are so grateful for the financial assistance we’ve received from both organisations and wouldn’t have been able to open without it.” The business already employs eight local staff members.”

Sian added, “We aim to expand the business within the next five years and have other Ox & Anchors around Scotland. We also plan to launch a clothing range soon and from starting a food truck to opening a restaurant and employing local people, we also found time to get married.”Shona Morrison, business adviser at Business Gateway Fife gave the couple one to one support right from the early days.