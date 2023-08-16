Dhaneshwar Prasad and his team at Dhoom Streatery & Bar In Dunfermline donated b£1000 in March, and has just added a further £2000, which will keep the community of peacocks fed and looked after for around five months. The money came from kind hearted customers .

Prasad said: The peacocks in The Glen are an absolutely fantastic attraction, bringing in many visitors to Dunfermline, along with providing great delight to families everywhere: “They are also the symbol of Dunfermline, as well as being of Indian descent. We are committed to helping the volunteers who look after them so well. We know how important community support is!”