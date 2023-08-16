News you can trust since 1871
Restaurant’s £2000 boost to help Pittencrieff Park’s famous peacocks

Hard-working volunteers at Peacocks In Pittencrieff Park have picked up another big donation and a free thank you lunch from a leading restaurant in Dunfermline.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

Dhaneshwar Prasad and his team at Dhoom Streatery & Bar In Dunfermline donated b£1000 in March, and has just added a further £2000, which will keep the community of peacocks fed and looked after for around five months. The money came from kind hearted customers .

Prasad said: The peacocks in The Glen are an absolutely fantastic attraction, bringing in many visitors to Dunfermline, along with providing great delight to families everywhere: “They are also the symbol of Dunfermline, as well as being of Indian descent. We are committed to helping the volunteers who look after them so well. We know how important community support is!”

Carlyn Cane, one of the volunteers, said: "It was lovely to come in for lunch once again with our whole team, as we are all so busy and don’t get the opportunity very often.

