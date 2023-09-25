Retail and flats breathe new life into Kirkcaldy building empty for many years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Express Group venue at the top of Rosslyn Street was the subject of a new bid to turn it into a mix of retail and residential.

The distinctive blue front building opposite Fife Ice Arena and the former Gunner Club has sat empty for a considerable number of years. Now plans to change its use to three retail units with flats above have been approved by councillors.

