Retail and flats breathe new life into Kirkcaldy building empty for many years

A building at an entrance to Kirkcaldy which has stood empty for many years is set for a new lease of life.
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST
The former Express Group venue at the top of Rosslyn Street was the subject of a new bid to turn it into a mix of retail and residential.

The distinctive blue front building opposite Fife Ice Arena and the former Gunner Club has sat empty for a considerable number of years. Now plans to change its use to three retail units with flats above have been approved by councillors.

Mr and Mrs A Farooq have got the go-ahead to carry out the work to change it to from an office and day centre to create three retail units and two flats. The application also includes plans for two dormers, and the installation of replacement windows and doors.

