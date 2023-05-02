The former Express Group venue at the top of Rosslyn Street is the subject of a new bid to turn it into a mix of retail and residential.

The distinctive blue front building opposite Fife Ice Arena has sat empty for a considerable number of years. Now plans have been lodged to change its use to three retail units with flats above.

They have come from Mr and Mrs A Farooq, who want permission to carry out the work could lead to the business use with a flat above, plus a multiple occupancy for five people. The application also includes plans for two dormers, and the installation of replacement windows and doors. Councillors will consider the application in due course.

