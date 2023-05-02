News you can trust since 1871
Retail units and flats planned for Kirkcaldy building left empty for many years

A building at an entrance to Kirkcaldy which has stood empty for many years could soon have a new lease of life.

By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:36 BST

The former Express Group venue at the top of Rosslyn Street is the subject of a new bid to turn it into a mix of retail and residential.

The distinctive blue front building opposite Fife Ice Arena has sat empty for a considerable number of years. Now plans have been lodged to change its use to three retail units with flats above.

They have come from Mr and Mrs A Farooq, who want permission to carry out the work could lead to the business use with a flat above, plus a multiple occupancy for five people. The application also includes plans for two dormers, and the installation of replacement windows and doors. Councillors will consider the application in due course.

The building was once home to the Express Group but has sat empty for many yearsThe building was once home to the Express Group but has sat empty for many years
Last year the same building was the subject of an application from Mr Zubaida Farooq for a hot food takeaway, commercial units and flats.

