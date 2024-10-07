Rethink Dementia campaign: Fife groups supporting people with dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Scottish Government campaign to challenge the stigma surrounding dementia has highlighted a number of groups operating across Fife to give people and their families support.

The Rethink Dementia campaign, launched with COSLA, encourages people to continue doing the things they always did with friends or relatives who have had a diagnosis of dementia - underlining that everyday activities can help them stay well for longer. Staying connected to communities can also play a key role in helping people with dementia remain socially engaged.

Groups playing key roles in the Kingdom include Musical Memories Lochgelly – a weekly musical reminiscence group which meets at Lochgelly Centre. It promotes health and wellbeing through light movement to music and musical bingo.

Jukebox Days, Cardenden, delivered by Alzheimer’s Scotland Fife are held at the Fife Dementia Resource Centre in Kirkcaldy on the last Thursday of every month, while walking initiative Bums Off Seats, Fife offers free walks that are suitable most people including those with a long term health condition.

The Rethink Dementia campaign has highlighted a number of groups offering support across Fife (Pic: Submitted)

STAND, Younger Onset Dementia Group, which meets Kirkcaldy, hosts two hour get-togethers on the last Friday of the month at Beveridge Park Bowling Club, and Heart For Art, at Dunfermline Abbey meets every Monday to offer free community based art group, and provides respite for carers and fun activity for participants.

Dementia affects an estimated 90,000 people in Scotland and 3,000 of whom are under the age of 65. Created in collaboration with a National Dementia Lived Experience Panel, the Rethink Dementia campaign emphasises the importance of maintaining relationships with those living with dementia. Research has shown that making this effort to stay in contact with individuals and include them in social activities can help alleviate symptoms of depression, agitation, sleep disturbance, anxiety and apathy that can often come with dementia.

Irene Donaldson, 63, from Kennoway, lives with early onset Alzheimer’s. She was a deputy head teacher at the time of her diagnosis at the age of 53. Together with the help of two very determined ladies, they formed STAND.

Irene said: “It’s so important to keep being yourself and doing the things you’ve always done together. Since my diagnosis, I have been able to continue leading an incredibly fulfilling life and a huge part of that is down to the people in my life creating a network for me that is supportive.”

Dr Tom Russ, an NHS Consultant Old Age Psychiatrist and Researcher at The University of Edinburgh, said, "Over the past 20 years, I've engaged with hundreds of people who have been diagnosed with dementia, and it’s often the case that those individuals will withdraw from social activities, which can negatively impact their overall wellbeing.

“If you know of a friend or relative who has been diagnosed with dementia, it's really important to stay in touch and help your loved one to maintain their usual social activities, or even try something new together.

“The Rethink Dementia campaign is sharing such a crucial message around the importance of social connection and I hope it provides positive action steps for family and friends of those living with dementia."