Retired army veterans set to finish Lands End to John O'Groats 65 day challenge for four charities

Brian and John set off from Lands End in March and are due to reach John O'Groats on Sunday.

John McBride, from St Andrews, and Barry Ince, from Shropshire, started their 1200 mile walk on March 23.

Now after 65 days of walking, the pair are expected to reach their final destination on Sunday, May 25.

John, 65, and Barry, 70, are long time friends who have taken on the challenge to raise money for four charities close to their hearts.

Two are national charities – Cancer Research UK and the Army Benevolent Fund – while the other two are organisations working locally to each of their hometowns.

John explained: “We have both been touched by cancer and by the loss of many dear friends and family. The Army Benevolent Fund is the army’s national charity and does great work supporting many of our veterans and their families in times of need.

"Barry’s chosen local charity is the incredible Midlands Air Ambulance service, which always needs funds, and mine is Include Me, which provides much needed support to vulnerable adults in north east Fife by matching them with volunteer citizen advocates.”

While on the route, the pair also climbed Ben Nevis after completing the West Highland Way.

But there have been tough times for the pair on the journey with John having suffered with severe shin splints for prolonged periods and Barry injuring himself falling off a badly maintained stile, which is still causing him pain.

However they are continuing their challenge and aim to be reaching John O’Groats on Sunday.

They will be accompanied by ‘honourary’ member of the LeJog team, Katie. The 22-year-old was hoping to realise her lifelong dream of walking from Lands End to John O’Groats with her partner, until a serious foot injury cut short his hike. When John and Barry heard about her plight, halfway through their walk, they welcomed her to the team.

As John said: “In the army we say leave no man or woman behind and Katie has been an absolute star.”

So far the pair’s challenge has raised almost £15,000 for the four charities. The friends have been kept going by the support of the local communities they have passed through and their friends and family, some of whom have joined them for part of the walk and helped with free accommodation, meals, laundry and moral support.

Barry said: “We set ourselves a goal to achieve this very difficult task, to walk 1200 miles in 65 days with no rest days, including climbing Ben Nevis.

"Our extensive military service, self-discipline and determination means neither would allow ourselves to fail.

"We wanted to raise awareness and much needed funds for charities we believe make a difference.”

As they approach their final destination, the pair admit to mixed emotions as fatigue and niggling injuries are starting to set in, but they are determined to push themselves to the limit after LeJog is over.

They hope to lace up their walking boots again in just two weeks by taking part in the Army Benevolent Fund’s gruelling 24-hour trek in the Cairngorms – the 54 mile Cateran Yomp on June 7 and 8.

Peter Monteith, Chief Operating Officer at the Army Benevolent Fund, said: “We are so grateful for all the efforts made by Barry and John, and their team in taking on this epic 65-day challenge from Lands End to John O’Groats for the Army Benevolent Fund and other charities. It is only thanks to funds raised through events such as these that the ABF is able to offer a lifetime support to soldiers, veterans and their families. We look forward to welcoming both veterans to this year’s Cateran Yomp in June, after some well-deserved rest and recovery!”

To support John and Brian’s fundraising efforts visit at www.givewheel.com/fundraising/5787/lejog