Retired Kirkcaldy newsagents celebrate 65 years of marriage
James (Jim) and Jane (Jean) Paton marked their 65th anniversary on Wednesday, May 22.
The couple, who live in Barry Road, met in 1957 at the Burma ballroom in the Lang Toun and a year later Jim was called up to do his national service after being deferred to finish his apprenticeship.
He joined the RAF working on special signals, while Jean was working in the co-operative.
After two years they decided to get married and planned it for May 21, 1960. However during that time the Russians were intending to lands in the Congo and all leave was cancelled. After explaining to his Commanding Officer that the wedding was arranged, Jim was given 48 hours leave.
The couple were married in Abbotshall Church by Rev. Bill Cooper and managed one day up in Aberdeen before Jim had to return to camp.
The Patons have been blessed with three children, Gillian born in 1963, Derek in 1966 and Nicola in 1969.
They have five delightful grandchildren – Charlie, Nicholas, Heidi, Georgia and Jamie.
In 1978, the couple decided to work together and bought a newsagent and general merchant – J&J Paton – on the corner of Barnet Crescent and Ramsay Road in the town.
They ran the business together for 27 years until retirement.
Jim and Jean celebrated their special day this week with their family. They also received a visit to mark the occasion from Councillor David Ross, who presented them with a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Clare Mitchell, deputy lieutenant.
