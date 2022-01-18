Retired Kirkcaldy police sergeant set to climb Africa's highest mountain for Maggie's Fife

Don Sutherland is aiming to raise £5000 for Fife’s Maggie’s Centre at Victoria Hospital by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

The 61-year-old is flying out to Africa today to take part in the fundraising trek and it will take him nine days to complete the 19,340 foot climb.

Don had been due to take part in the challenge last summer, to coincide with his retirement, but the trek had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Don Sutherland has raised an amazing £10,067.81 for Maggie's Fife. From left: Mel Bunce, Louise Duncan, Don Sutherland, Tu Edwards and Marion Seath. Pic: Paul Cranston.

The expedition will be the retired officer’s swansong as he wanted to complete one last big challenge before hanging up his hiking boots for good.

Don is a huge supporter of Maggie's Fife and this isn’t his first fundraiser for the charity.

He has previously cycled from Lands End to John O’Groats in nine days and in 2019, he was part of a small team who took part in a three day trek into the Arctic Circle.

On his Just Giving page, he revealed why Maggie’s is a cause close to his heart: “Those of you who know me know of my journey since the loss of my sister in 2011 and my wife in 2012, and that I am incredibly proud to be an advocate for Maggie’s Fife,” he said.

In 2019, Don was part of a small team who took part in a three day trek into the Arctic Circle.

"I know first-hand the importance of the work Maggie’s do to support those with a cancer diagnosis, and also their families and loved ones.

“It is my goal to continue to raise funds for Maggie’s, and also to increase awareness of the help it provides.”

Don, who served the communities of Fife for 28 years, revealed when he first decided to trek Africa’s highest peak: "After my Arctic challenge in 2019 on the way to the airport two of the girls were talking about trying Kilimanjaro. I couldn’t shake that idea out of my head. So when I decided to try one more challenge for Maggie’s, I thought it was the one to do.”

He continued: “I am travelling with a company called 360 Expeditions and it is a nine day trek. I fly home on January 29.”

Don Sutherland, who is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Maggie's Fife. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Don explained why he decided to set himself a fundraising target of £5000 this time.

He said: “Before I took on my first challenge I was shocked to discover it takes about £2,400 a day to keep Maggie’s doors open. I only wanted to raise that as a thank you for what they had done for me. I managed almost double that and even more after the second challenge.

"I am hoping to fund two days for Maggie’s this time so the target is £5000. Every pound I make makes the trek worthwhile.”

Don added that he has funded the trek himself so every penny he receives will go directly to Maggie’s Fife.

Adam Kent, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife, said: “Don has done such a remarkable job of raising crucial funds, and awareness of the support we offer at Maggie’s through his challenges.

"We can’t wait to see him with his Maggie’s Flag at the summit of Kilimanjaro. I would urge anyone who can to support Don’s fundraising – he certainly deserves it!

To support Don with a donation, visit here.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.