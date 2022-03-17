Retro Red Nose Day pictures from Fife evoke memories of amazing fundraisers

Ove the years, Fifers have stage some fabulous, inventive fundraisers and raised huge sums of money – as well as having lots of fun.We dipped into our archives for just a few images for this special trip down memory lane.
More retro memories here:
1. Red Nose Day memories
South Parks Primary School in Glenrothes pictured in 2013
Photo: Neil Henderson
2. Red Nose Day memories
Red Nose Day 2009 was celebrated by pupils at Balcurvie Primary School
Photo: na
3. Red Nose Day memories
A rewind back to Red Nose Day 2019 and Fife Flyers players donned red noses.
Photo: na
4. Red Nose Day memories
Teachers joined in the Red Nose Day fun at Castlehill Primary in Cupar in 2017.
The boys and girls, who each donated £1 to dress in red, manned stalls selling cakes made with the help of parents and also ran a nail bar. In addition, there was a competition to guess the number of balloons in a Mini car. The fun was rounded off with the whole school singing the Red Nose Day Song.
Photo: Dave Scott