Retro Red Nose Day pictures from Fife evoke memories of amazing fundraisers

4. Red Nose Day memories

Teachers joined in the Red Nose Day fun at Castlehill Primary in Cupar in 2017. The boys and girls, who each donated £1 to dress in red, manned stalls selling cakes made with the help of parents and also ran a nail bar. In addition, there was a competition to guess the number of balloons in a Mini car. The fun was rounded off with the whole school singing the Red Nose Day Song.

Photo: Dave Scott