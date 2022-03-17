A host of fun activities were held in Springfield Primary School for Red Nose Day in 207. The youngsters, wearing red, set up a cake stall and many had their faces painted to mark Comic Relief. The special day was part of the school's global citizenship study programme. Pictured are Baillie Mulholland (6) and nursery pupil Callum Baldie (4).

Retro Red Nose Day pictures from Fife evoke memories of amazing fundraisers

Red Nose Day is back to raise more millions for great causes both local and international.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:07 pm

Ove the years, Fifers have stage some fabulous, inventive fundraisers and raised huge sums of money – as well as having lots of fun.We dipped into our archives for just a few images for this special trip down memory lane.

1. Red Nose Day memories

South Parks Primary School in Glenrothes pictured in 2013

Photo: Neil Henderson

2. Red Nose Day memories

Red Nose Day 2009 was celebrated by pupils at Balcurvie Primary School

Photo: na

3. Red Nose Day memories

A rewind back to Red Nose Day 2019 and Fife Flyers players donned red noses.

Photo: na

4. Red Nose Day memories

Teachers joined in the Red Nose Day fun at Castlehill Primary in Cupar in 2017. The boys and girls, who each donated £1 to dress in red, manned stalls selling cakes made with the help of parents and also ran a nail bar. In addition, there was a competition to guess the number of balloons in a Mini car. The fun was rounded off with the whole school singing the Red Nose Day Song.

Photo: Dave Scott

