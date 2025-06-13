Return of Leven Rose Queen tradition moves indoors due to weather forecast

St Agatha’s pupil Lucy Shepherd was the last Leven Rose Queen crowned in 2019. (Pic: Jamie Callaghan)

The return of the Leven Rose Queen will still go ahead on Saturday – but indoors.

Organisers have made the tough decision to turn to their wet weather plans for the community event after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

It had been hoped to host a special celebration in Letham Glen to mark the return of the Rose Queen tradition in what is the 100th year of the park.

Leven Community Council, who organise the event, have been working with all three of the town’s primary schools this year and have in fact selected a Queen – and a King – from each to be crowned this year.

With the wet weather forecast for Saturday, the crowning ceremony will now take place indoors in The Centre, Leven. There will still be entertainment for the afternoon in the centre too.

The planned parade from Carberry House to Letham Glen will no longer take place.

In a post on Facebook on Friday night, the community council said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions tomorrow the Leven Rose Queen will go ahead in The Centre in Leven. Please come along and support the children and enjoy some fab entertainment, and also support local stallholders. The parade unfortunately won't go ahead.”

After months of planning, it won’t have been an easy decision for the committee to have made, but a necessary one for safety and enjoyment.

The change in plans and the cancellation of the parade comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for much of Scotland from midnight to 6pm on Saturday.

They warn of heavy rain and thunderstorms which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and disruption to public transport.

There is also “a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

For more information check the Leven Community Council Facebook page.