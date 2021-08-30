Revamp unveiled as Fife’s leading art competition targets 2022 return

For more than three decades, the Fife Art competition has attracted entries from talented amateur artists across the Kingdom, with hundreds of winning works now gracing the walls of NHS buildings.

Now the annual competition, organised by OnFife, is to undergo a major redesign to broaden its impact and reach more potential entrants.

Backed from the outset by sponsor Shell UK, the contest has been a showcase for thousands of works - from paintings to needlework - and even managed to go ahead last year, despite difficulties with submitting entries and having to compromise with a filmed final exhibition shared online.

Ffrom left, Rona Laing, Vice-Chair NHS Fife; Gillian Parsons, OnFife Exhibition Organiser; winners Peter Torley, of Oakley, Paisly Hutchison, of Kirkcaldy, winner Ian Malcolm and Daria Swales, both of Leven; Mairi Mackay, Community Liaison Officer, Shell Mossmorran

However, earlier this year, when there was still uncertainty around restrictions that might be in place, the competition was put on hold.

The decision has been made to pause the contest for 2021, and come back bigger and better next year.

Gillian Parsons, the competition’s OnFife organiser, said: “For more than 30 years the competition has been about the expression of creativity and there’s always been a fantastic buzz of excitement when entries start to arrive as we never know what’s coming in.

“We want to take forward that excitement but build on it so that more people are encouraged to express that creativity and get involved.”

The winning works are presented to NHS Fife for display in hospitals and other facilities.

The winners of the 2020 competition were at Rothes Halls on Wednesday to see the handover take place. Their work will be exhibited at Kirkcaldy Galleries throughout September.

