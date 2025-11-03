Revamped Fife sports centre unveils new look after improvement work

A fresh new look has been unveiled at a Fife sports centre.

Improvement works have been completed at Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, including the installation of a brand-new sports floor in the sports hall.

It has also got upgraded ventilation and heating systems, enhanced lighting levels, and a full redecoration of the walls and surrounding areas. Mini basketball hoops have also been added to support cross-court play as part of ongoing investment in the facility.

The centre is run by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust which worked with Fife Council on the improvements across September and October.

The revamped sports hall at Dalgety Bay Sports Centre (Pic: Submitted)

The new sports hall floor has been line-marked for pickleball and a range of other sports, and the trust has been working proactively with Dunfermline and Carnegie Cricket Club and Cricket Scotland to enhance indoor winter training opportunities, supported by the installation of new cricket nets.

The centre’s junior coaching programme, with new ‘Run, Jump, Throw’ athletics sessions and more activities launching soon.

Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager, said: “We’re delighted to see the transformation of the sports hall. The new floor and wider facility upgrades have made a real difference to the space, ensuring it continues to meet the needs of our community and provide the best possible environment for sport and activity.”

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure services, welcomed the upgrade adding: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to improving local facilities and promoting active lifestyles. The new floor, improved infrastructure, and multi-sport markings show how the trust’s venues are evolving to meet community needs and encourage participation in both established and growing sports such as cricket and pickleball.”