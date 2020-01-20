Revealed: How much Fife spent on paupers’ funerals last year

Paupers’ funerals cost Fife Council tens of thousands of £s last year, new research shows.

Public health funerals – commonly known as paupers’ funerals – are arranged by councils when someone dies and has no traceable family, or when no-one is able or willing to organise and pay for a service.

Fife Council spent £63,579 on 49 public health funerals in 2018-19, according to information obtained by the firm via Freedom of Information requests.

It means the average cost was £1,298 – below the national average of £1,507.

In total, the 383 councils across the UK that responded spent £6.3 million on more than 4,000 funerals over the period.

Insurance company, Royal London, asked councils if they allow family members to attend a public health funeral – 14 said they do not, with reasons given including that there is no service to attend.

It also found that 21 councils, by default, do not return ashes to bereaved families after a cremation, and 18 charge for their returne with fees varying between £10 and £18.

Of the councils that explained why they charge, Royal London said reasons included the cost of the urn, or a collection cost.

Louise Eaton-Terry, funeral cost expert at the firm, said it is “incredibly sad” when bereaved families are forced to seek a public health funeral.

“But when some families are refused the ashes of their loved ones or are not even allowed to attend the funeral, it is clear that they are being treated unfairly,” she added.

“It’s about time the system was overhauled, and we’re calling for legislation on minimum standards for public health funerals to ensure everyone can, at the very least, attend a funeral and collect their loved one’s ashes.”

Nearly a third of the funerals were because bereaved families were unable to afford the cost of a private funeral, the mutual insurer added.

A Scottish government spokeswoman said new laws were introduced in Scotland last year to ensure that councils return ashes to family members if it is requested.

She added: “We are committed to working with local authorities to consider the different funeral arrangements they provide.”