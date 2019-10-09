Revealed: Why absent minded drivers are a danger on Fife’s roads

Absent-minded drivers are the most common cause of road accidents in Fife, figures reveal.

The latest Department for Transport statistics show drivers or riders failing to look properly contributed to 84 accidents in the Kingdom last year.

The figures, which report contributory factors for accidents as recorded by police, also show that 61 accidents were caused by people failing to judge another vehicle’s speed.

Last year, 10 people were killed and 9797 seriously injured on Fife’s roads.

This was much more than in 2017, when police recorded five deaths and 83 serious injuries.

Overall casualties, which include slight injuries, rose from 427 to 431 over the period.

Now, road safety charity, Brake, has called for a radical overhaul of road safety measures to prevent “needless, preventable” deaths from dangerous driving.

Samuel Nahk, spokesman, said: “These figures clearly highlight that driver error is one of the main causes of crashes on our roads, all too often leading to death and serious injury.

“Yet every death and injury on our roads is a needless, preventable tragedy.

“We can mitigate the impact of driver error through a safe systems approach with safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds and safer road use, enabling people to move around in safe and healthy ways.

“Drivers can also reduce their chances of causing a crash by ensuring they stick well within the speed limit, take more time to look carefully at junctions, and giving the road their full attention at all times.”