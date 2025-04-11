Rhona White: a diligent, selfless councillor who helped thousands of families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to former Fife councillor Rhona White who has died at the age of 81.

She represented Dalgety Bay. and was also office manager to former MP Gordon Brown for the first 20 years of his time at Westminster.

Born in Yorkshire, Rhona lived in Burntisland, and passed away last Sunday in a nursing home in Kirkcaldy after suffering a long illness.

From 1996 to 1999, she was Labour councillor for Dalgety Bay, but for more than two decades she dealt with enquiries from residents in the Dunfermline East constituency before it was merged with Kirkcaldy.

Rhona White was a selfless, diligent councillor in Fife (Pic: Submitted)

The constituency then included Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Aberdour, Cowdenbeath,Crossgates Hill of Beath Kelty and Lochgelly, and for a time Cardenden, Kinglassie, Ballingry, and Lochore, as well as Dalgety Bay where she was well known for being a diligent representative of the people

Mr Brown said 'I was indebted to Rhona for the excellent work she did serving selflessly and diligently so many people over many years.'

“I once counted the number of families she had helped and it ran into many thousands. When she entered the council, she made a huge impression with her knowledge of local issues . My thoughts are with Lisa and her family at this time of loss.’

Tributes were also paid by local council leaders and by MSP Alex Rowley who worked with Rhona over many years and commended her service on behalf of local people

Rhona is survived by her daughter Lisa her husband and her grandchild. Her funeral will be at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday, April 18 at 3:00pm.