Riot police at ‘ongoing incident’ on Fife street

A heavy police presence on a Fife street is due to an ongoing incident, police say.
Police and ambulance staff are on the scene at Lochgelly, on Lumphinnan’s Road, with officers in riot gear spotted.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland are in attendance at a property on Lumphinnans Road, Lochgelly, following reports of a disturbance at 9.10am this morning.
“The incident is contained and there no risk to the wider public.
“Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding while the incident is ongoing.”
• UPDATED: Man arrested after Lochgelly incident.
