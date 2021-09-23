The move follows reports that UK households are facing a huge hike to their energy bills with a spike in gas prices which has left many energy companies struggling.

The energy price cap is set to rise by £139 a year (12%) to £1,277 for a typical gas and electricity customer from October 1.

Britain's independent energy regulator Ofgem, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, has said consumers can expect an average price rise of £135 this winter which has left many worried about how they might be able to afford to heat their homes during the colder months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advisors from Cosy Kingdom are on hand to offer free and impartial energy advice to anyone living in Fife.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the first national lockdown in March 2020, the demand for services which help people with their energy bills have increased significantly.

In Fife, fuel poverty services have helped 9918 households, which is over 7000 more people receiving energy advice and fuel top ups than in 2019-20.But there is help and support available – thanks to the Healthy Heating and Poverty Partnership.It is made up of a number of organisations, including Fife Council, Cosy Kingdom, Home Energy Scotland and Citizens Advice and Rights Fife (CARF).

Its focus over the next 12 months is to continue to support households which are struggling to heat their homes, or afford their energy bills.

One of the organisations involved is Cosy Kingdom - a free and impartial energy advice service available to anyone living in Fife.

Energy advisors from Cosy Kingdom can support people who are worried about their energy bills or are looking for ways to reduce their energy use at home.

Its team of energy advisors can support people worried about their energy bills or are looking for ways to reduce their energy use at home.

Many people don’t realise there are simple steps that can be taken to reduce energy use and keep the heat in.

Its advice can help people address concerns with their energy bills, keep their energy costs as low as possible as well as reduce carbon emissions.

Many people don’t realise there are simple steps that can be taken to reduce energy use and keep the heat in.

Michael Hildrew, an energy advisor with the Cosy Kingdom, urges anyone concerned about their fuel costs, or who ould like to find ways to save energy in their home, to get in touch.

He said: “The recent news of energy price increases comes at a time when many of us are worried about heating our homes, but there is support available for those struggling and there are a number of things people can do to cut their energy costs.

"All the advice we offer is tailored to each households’ unique concerns and situation. I’d urge anyone worried about their bills to contact us.”

Anyone concerned about energy prices increasing or their energy supplier going out of business should also get in touch.

He said there’s lots of support available for those struggling. They may be eligible for the £140 Warm Home Discount or support or assistance from their energy supplier if they’re in or at risk of falling into debt.

Contact the team by calling: 01592 807930, emailing: [email protected] or visiting the website: www.cosykingdom.org.uk

Fifers struggling with energy bills, can also visit: Heating advice

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.