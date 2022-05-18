Mosaics are releasing their new single ‘ Can’t See You Tonight’, on May 27 ahead of their performance at Kirkcaldy’s Breakout Festival which takes place on the waterfront next weekend.

The five-piece band, all from Kirkcaldy, formed in 2019 and members are: Alex Wilson (lead vocalist), Liam Napier, (drummer), Duncan Lawrie, (bassist) and Jack Bryce and Roy Jarvis (guitarists).

Their upbeat and vivacious guitar melodies and pop-inspired vocals have been compared to the likes of The Wombats, The Black Keys, Two Door Cinema Club, and Fickle Friends.