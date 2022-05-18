Rising Kirkcaldy Indie rock band Mosaics' launch new single of festival performance

A new Indie rock band from Kirkcaldy are set to launch the release of their new single which will coincide with their performance at Fife’s biggest music festival of 2022.

By Debbie Clarke
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:23 pm

Mosaics are releasing their new single ‘ Can’t See You Tonight’, on May 27 ahead of their performance at Kirkcaldy’s Breakout Festival which takes place on the waterfront next weekend.

The five-piece band, all from Kirkcaldy, formed in 2019 and members are: Alex Wilson (lead vocalist), Liam Napier, (drummer), Duncan Lawrie, (bassist) and Jack Bryce and Roy Jarvis (guitarists).

Their upbeat and vivacious guitar melodies and pop-inspired vocals have been compared to the likes of The Wombats, The Black Keys, Two Door Cinema Club, and Fickle Friends.

The new song follows on from the last single, ‘Berlin’, which was released at the start of the year when the band performed at the Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade back in January.

