Mosaics are releasing their new single ‘ Can’t See You Tonight’, on May 27 ahead of their performance at Kirkcaldy’s Breakout Festival which takes place on the waterfront next weekend.
The five-piece band, all from Kirkcaldy, formed in 2019 and members are: Alex Wilson (lead vocalist), Liam Napier, (drummer), Duncan Lawrie, (bassist) and Jack Bryce and Roy Jarvis (guitarists).
READ MORE: Fife Council: Labour bid to form minority administration as negotiations go to the wire
Their upbeat and vivacious guitar melodies and pop-inspired vocals have been compared to the likes of The Wombats, The Black Keys, Two Door Cinema Club, and Fickle Friends.
The new song follows on from the last single, ‘Berlin’, which was released at the start of the year when the band performed at the Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade back in January.