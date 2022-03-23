Rising Scottish singer-songwriter set to perform gig at Kirkcaldy venue this summer
Rising Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie is set to perform a gig at a Kirkcaldy venue this summer.
Callum, along with support from Falkirk singer-songwriter Dionne Hickey and PG Ciarletta, will take to the stage at Styx Nightclub on June 11 from 7.00pm.
The move comes after all three acts perform at a major music festival in Kirkcaldy at the end of May.
They have all signed up for Breakout which takes place over three days on the town’s waterfront from May 27-29.
The festival will feature two stages, with the main one situated at The Basin - the traditional lorry park at the end of the Esplanade - and another smaller dance and acoustic stage along the Esplanade.
Up to 30,000 music fans could pour into town over the three days to enjoy the live music.
Tickets for the one-off gig at Styx Kirkcaldy are very limited and on sale now. To find out more, visit here