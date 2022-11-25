Beau Russell, an S6 pupil at Waid Academy, won the Fife Chamber of Commerce honour at the organisation’s annual awards ceremony at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews last week.

Beau was nominated in recognition of her commitment to the school and to her local community. Scott Duncan, rector, said: "Beau is a tireless volunteer and campaigner for charity. She is a brilliant student, always on top of her academic work and never stops with all her extra-curricular and external volunteering. She is an excellent example of our values and what it means to be a responsible citizen”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beau set up a local charity programme called “Little Bees Clothing Bank” in Largo and Lundin Links - a free clothing bank for babies and children up to 10 years old. She actively sought storage premises and has sought donations regularly.

Beau Russell

Her time at school has been marked with a commitment to charity and extracurricular work whilst maintaining a focus on her school work to help her achieve her ambition of becoming a vet. She has actively sought out her own work experience to support her university applications. She has worked to support STEM activities in school, led the Fair-Trade group, become an “I can” leader through Active Schools and is a buddy to an S1 pupil.#

Beau also sits on her local community group LARCT and recently helped organised a Ukrainian Night for displaced families as part of Largo Support Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nora Conlin, from LARCT, said: 'Beau clearly demonstrates her dedication to community life by her words and actions.”Praise also came from Councillor Fiona Corps (East Neuk and Landward) who said “For someone to be so passionate and dedicated to helping others is definitely to be celebrated. A rising star and a truly inspirational young lady”.