The long-established Harbour Bar received the ‘Rising Star’ award from the Kingdom of Fife CAMRA branch. The real ale campaign group held its annual general meeting at the Lang Toun pub earlier this week.

The Harbour Bar - which dates back to 1924 - was run for many years by the late Nick Bromfield who also had his own micro-brewery on the premises. It was then taken on by Jon Stanley who has refurbished the premises, introduced new Belgian beers, added regular live music nights and established it as a meeting place for a number of community groups.

After ten months at the helm, he was delighted with the recognition from the real ale group.

Jon Stanley behind the bar at the Harbour Bar (Pic: Fife Photo Agency). Inset: The pub's first award

“It’s the first proper recognition we have had since opening the doors, and it was a reward for the staff as much as the pub. We are very pleased,” he said. “It has been a challenging year for everyone in the pub trade, but we have shown that what can work is consistent good entertainment, good food and we have had up to fiver ales on tap.

“People are more careful about where they spend their money and where they choose to go - pubs have to be many things now. We have added live music nights, Steak Saturdays and a Sunday carvery, and these have all helped.”

The bar, which dates back to the 19th century, was originally a ship’s chandlers and converted to a pub in 1924.