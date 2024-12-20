River Leven: year of progress in restoration project and pledge to monitor its recovery

The teams at the heart of a project to restore the River Leven have reflected on a year of progress - with a pledge to continue to monitor its recovery.

Improvements have been made to a two-and-a-half mile stretch of the waterway and its surroundings between Cameron Bridge and Leven throughout 2024, rejuvenating the river for the benefit of the community and wildlife. The project team has transformed the area thanks to a series of innovative restoration initiatives, all aimed at improving biodiversity, enhancing habitats and strengthening community connectivity to the river.

Early indications are that the project has had the desired impact, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from locals and visitors alike, and local anglers reporting a significant increase in sea trout upstream of the restoration site.

Key achievements include the Kirkland Dam Rock Ramp and Bankside Restoration initiative which saw a A ‘nature-like’rock ramp constructed. Bankside areas have been re-established with topsoil derived from nearby floodplain scrapes. To stabilise the banks while vegetation regenerates, biodegradable coir matting has been applied, with early growth of grass already evident.

River Leven at Kirkland (Pic: Fife Council)

Six floodplain scrapes have also been constructed with four of them near Kirkland Dam and two by the new Duniface rail and river crossing. These areas now feature over 4,000 native wetland plants. The full removal of Burn Mill Dam downstream has opened the river to improved flow and fish passage. Adjacent areas were restored with seeded floodplains and coir matting to support vegetation growth.

Two large wood structures have been installed upstream at Kirkland Dam and Duniface, providing cover and habitat for aquatic species. These structures may be complemented by additional installations next year, pending approvals.

Green bank measures using rock rolls and pre-vegetated coir rolls were implemented along a 100m section downstream of the old creosote site.

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council’s spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “We’re thrilled with the progress that has been made this summer and delighted to see promising early signs of the project’s impact on fish passage and ecosystem recovery. The combination of innovative restoration designs, local material use, and strong community involvement has been a real recipe for success.

River Leven at Burn Mill Dam (Pic: Fife Council)

“It’s incredibly rewarding to already see signs of ecological improvement, like the increase in sea trout upstream, and we’d like to thank everyone who has been involved since day one.”

During the works, the McGowan Environmental team, which led construction, was able to keep much of the site open for public access, which was a huge success and has led to positive reception by locals.

Lynda Gairns, river restoration specialist at SEPA, said: “The project has met its aims of easing fish passage on two redundant historic barriers, with the removal of Burn Mill dam and the creation of a natural rock ramp at Kirkland. We’ve improved morphology within the river helping to kick start natural processes, as well as focussing on improvements to the river’s greenspace.

“The newly created wetlands, habitats, planting and trees will enhance the area for both wildlife and people - and are especially important with our changing climate.We look forward to seeing the wider Leven connectivity project continue the next phase of developments in this area.”

Ed Heather-Hayes, head of development at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, added: “We are delighted to see the completed removal of these major barriers to fish passage and that they are already demonstrating huge benefits for nature and people in the Leven area.

"Whilst there is tree planting to be completed over the winter, it is a testament to the partnership and all interested parties that the project has been delivered to such a high standard, on time and comfortably within budget.

"We are excited to be carrying this spirit into Fife's wider River Restoration Programme with works starting next year on the Back Burn and feasibility getting underway on the Rosyth Rivers Project."