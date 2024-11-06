A £5 million project to revamp Riverside Park in Glenrothes is entering an important phase as work continues in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

Funding was secured from the UK Government for developments across the popular park, and locals and visitors alike will have noticed a huge change already following extensive pond works and the upgrade of a number of paths and walkways in recent months.

There will be some disruption right through to next March as plans progress, and pedestrian diversion routes will continue to be in place to ensure the public’s safety and the safety of contractors working in certain areas.

The creation of the new £1m play park in Riverside East has begun and the main body of work and construction is expected to get started in the week commencing November 11. Traffic management on the A911 Leslie Road went ahead as planned and is due to be in place until the end of this week, although traffic lights will be in operation from November 18 for around two weeks for the installation of a toucan crossing.

Visitors should also note that the Riverside West Pond Car Park will be closed for a couple of days in the week commencing November 11 to allow surfacing works to take place safely.

Furthermore, a lane closure will be required on the B969 River Leven Bridge from November 18 as planned bridge improvements are stepped up.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on the road for the duration of works, which are expected to last until mid to late February, although restrictions will be removed over the Christmas and New Year period and the aim is to keep disruption to a minimum.

Councillor John Beare, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “Winter might be coming but it’s fantastic to see the plans for the park coming to fruition, and the next few months will be really important.

“The east side of the park in particular will undergo a major transformation and is an active site, so we’d like to remind members of the public to please stay outside of all working areas for their own safety. The planned works on the bridge will not only improve its appearance but they’ll also include some parapet and lighting improvements which are very welcome.”

All work schedules are weather dependent.