RNLI in-shore lifeboat launched after reports of person in water at Fife harbour

Anstruther's in-shore lifeboat, Akira, was launched on Saturday. (Pic: RNLI stock image)

Anstruther’s RNLI D-class inshore lifeboat was launched in the early hours of Saturday after reports of a casualty in the water at the town’s harbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alarm was raised by a concerned member of the public and HM Coastguard requested an immediate launch at 1.11am.

The Akira with a volunteer crew of three arrived at the scene at 1.20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Despite the dark, there was good visibility with flat, calm waters, which enabled a quick assessment of the situation. Upon arrival the casualty had recovered from the water and was on the West Pier of Anstruther harbour.

"The volunteer crew escorted the casualty to safety and handed her over to the care of Police Scotland who were in attendance.”

Michael Bruce, coxswain, added: “The request for an immediate launch of the in-shore lifeboat was made as there was a potential risk to life with someone being in the water, especially in the dark.

"If anyone sees a person in the water in distress, or where there is considered a potential risk to life, then dial 999 and report the incident to the coastguard. Furthermore, if you can keep eyes on the person in the water, without putting yourself at risk, this can assist the rescue services when they arrive on the scene.”

The incident was concluded at 1.35am with the lifeboat returning to the station.