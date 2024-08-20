RNLI Lifeguards around Fife's coast round up a busy summer season on our beaches

The peak season has come to an end at five of Fife's six beaches with RNLI Lifeguards posted on them. (Pic: Jaye Mackay)

It’s been a busy summer season for the RNLI lifeguards on Fife’s beaches.

The team have been busy preventing and responding to incidents along the coastline over the past few months such as windsurfers and jet skiers getting caught in offshore winds.

On Sunday, lifeguards at five of the Kingdom’s beaches finished their patrols for the 2024 peak season with the school summer holidays coming to an end. There will be no lifeguards patrolling the beaches at Elie Harbour; East Sands, St Andrews; West Sands, St Andrews; Leven and Burntisland until next summer.

The lifeguards at Aberdour’s Silver Sands will now only be present at weekends until September 29.

A number of incidents have occurred around the Fife coast over the summer which have seen the RNLI lifeguards play a crucial role in keeping everyone safe.

Two jet skiers were spotted drifting in the strong winds at Leven beach on Friday, August 9 by lifeguards Dylan and Euan.

The casualties initially thought their jet skis were anchored off the beach, but soon realised they were drifting. They tried to swim back to their crafts but were struggling in the strong offshore winds.

Dylan and Euan jumped into action and grabbed their rescue boards to reach the casualties. They retrieved them from the sea and took them back to shore, before contacting HM Coastguard who tasked Anstruther RNLI lifeboat to assist with retrieving the unmanned jet skis, so no further incidents occurred.

The lifeguards helped to visually assist the lifeboat crew in locating the jet skis and once they were retrieved, they were taken to Elie Harbour where Senior RNLI Lifeguard Kelly and Lifeguard Maisie were on hand to assist with keeping the public safe whilst the lifeboat dropped the jet skis around the pier.

In another instance, lifeguards Natasha and Ewan spotted a windsurfer who looked to be in difficulty in the offshore winds at St Andrews’ East Sands on Friday, June 28.

Natasha paddled out on the rescue board to offer assistance but due to the worsening conditions, a request for assistance was made to Broughty Ferry RNLI Lifeboat Station who came to assist the windsurfer and Natasha back to the beach safely.

Senior Lifeguard Andrew conducted an off-duty rescue at East Sands on Wednesday, July 10 when he spotted a paddleboarder in difficulty. He saw the casualty following off their paddleboard into the water when they got caught in a rip current, making it difficult for them to get back to the beach safely.

Andrew responded quickly by grabbing his rescue tube and heading into the water, bringing the casualty back to shore to conduct a full casualty care assessment.

Luckily they walked away unharmed by the incident.

Lifeguards Jake and Ruaridh also helped a dog walker who was experiencing occasional seizures on Saturday, June 15.

They treated the person with their RNLI casualty care training and knowledge before the casualty was swiftly evacuated off the beach with the help of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

But the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards doesn’t stop when they leave the beach.

Before the summer season kicked off, the team visited local primary schools to talk to children about how to have fun but stay safe at the beach.

Senior RNLI Lifeguard Katie became the Regional Engagement Representative in Scotland for the newly launched RNLI Women in Lifeguarding Engagement Group, which aims to bring together a team who represent women in lifeguarding.

Senior RNLI Lifeguard and Trainer/Assessors, Kelly and Katie, also ran lifeguard taster days to show budding lifeguards what a typical day in the life of an RNLI lifeguard looks like and to give hands on experience using lifesaving equipment.

Lachlan Edwards, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Scotland, said: “Our lifeguard team have worked hard and had a busy summer despite the unpredictable weather. The lifeguards have been sharing safety advice with the public, providing first aid and casualty care whenever it is needed. We’re still expecting people to enjoy the coast, so it is important that the public visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags where they can.”