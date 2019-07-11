Road closures announced for Burntisland Highland Games

A series of Road closures have been anounced ahead of games day in Burntisland.

Monday’s event will see one of the highlights of the year for the Fife town, but will bring with it a few road closures.

The first will be for the parade at the start of the event, and the second will be for the Binn Race.

For the parade, there will be a closure from the High Street, from the Library to Links Place; and down to the car park access road.

The area will close and open on a rolling basis as the parade progresses from 10:45 to 12:00.

Meanwhile, there will also be closures on the B923 Kirkcaldy Road, from Burntisland Golf Club easterly for 120m, and A909 Cowdenbeath Road from Grange Cottage North easterly for 150m.

The roads will close and open as the race progresses to allow the runners to safely cross the road from 15:15 to 15:45

Access for emergency service vehicles and will be maintained, along with pedestrian access.

