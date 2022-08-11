Road safety character Ziggy visits WonderWorld soft play

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ziggy dropped in to visit kids at Wonderworld.

The visit to WonderWorld Soft Play was part of a Hide & Seek with Ziggy tour of soft play venues in Scotland, which helps equip children and parents with the skills, knowledge and attitudes that will help keep children safe on our roads now and in later life.

During each visit, children are tasked with finding cuddly Ziggy soft toys hidden around the soft play venue, each with an important road safety message, such as ‘Hold hands and wait with your toes behind the kerb’ and ‘Dressing brightly helps drivers to see you’. Ziggy and the children then settle down to read one of the Go Safe with Ziggy books, which are available for ELCs and Primary 1 classes to order for free.

Tom Kennett, Head of customer engagement & marketing for WonderWorld Group said: “We were delighted to welcome Ziggy to our soft play for this fun Hide & Seek activity.

"The children loved looking for the hidden toys and reading with Ziggy - it really added to their experience here. What a great way for the kids to learn about road safety together!”

Michael McDonnell, Road Safety Scotland Director, said: "It is important that children are immersed in positive road safety attitudes from a young age, both in the classroom and at home.