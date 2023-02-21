Road safety film scoops pupils at Fife school a top award

The competition was run by Fife Council for all primary schools, and this week saw Jenny Gilruth MSP, Transport Minister, visit the winners at Carleton Primary School in Glenrothes.

Councillor Cara Hilton, spokesperson for education, said: “I am pleased that Road Safety initiatives in Fife are getting the recognition that they deserve.

Ms Gilruth said: “We are committed to improving the safety of young people on our roads. We are always seeking to innovate and be creative to keep our young people interested in keeping safe. All the entries into our competition were excellent and we’re proud that so many of our pupils have learnt more about staying safe around roads and traffic. “