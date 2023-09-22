Road safety initiative with new markings at Fife school playground
The work at Carleton Primary School in Glenrothes was a joint project involving Fife Council roads and transportation services and the Safer Communities team, and funded by national walking charity Paths for All’s Smarter Choices, Smarter Places grants programme.
The new markings were put in place by junior road safety officers as part of their educational . and educate them on road safety. They will be used throughout the year as part of Cycling Scotland’s Bikeability programme, which helps train children from P5–S2 to cycle and encourages them to practice road safety.
Graham McQueen, manager of Paths for All’s Smarter Choices, Smarter Places programme said: “We are delighted to support the continued encouragement of young people travelling sustainably around Carleton Primary. We all need to make changes to the way in which we travel and encouraging and supporting young people to get into good habits early will help them continue these good habits as they become adults.”
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “These initiatives are ensuring that our young people can learn to travel in a secure and climate-friendly fashion.”
Councillor Craig Walker, convener of Glenrothes area committee added: “The new playground markings will provide a secure space for students to learn and practice the key principles of road safety. As we continue to promote and implement sustainable travel around Fife, it is vital that young people in Fife are educated on how to use these routes safely.”