Roald Dahl books donated by Fife primary school by Amazon
and live on Freeview channel 276
It went to Cardenden Primary School as part of the company’s link with the National Literacy Trust. Amazon donated 450 Roald Dahl books to encourage children at the school to read. A group of nine employees from Amazon also spent time with the pupils and encouraged fun reading.
Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “We are home to many mums, dads and guardians of Cardenden pupils, so we know the teachers there care deeply for the children in their care – we couldn’t be happier to offer them this fun donation of Roald Dahl classics.”
Christina Watson, who was part of the delivery team for the donation, added: ““I’m always encouraging my children to read more when they were growing up, and I know that many other parents are too. Donations like this can really excite and encourage children to start venturing into the world of books independently.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.