Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It went to Cardenden Primary School as part of the company’s link with the National Literacy Trust. Amazon donated 450 Roald Dahl books to encourage children at the school to read. A group of nine employees from Amazon also spent time with the pupils and encouraged fun reading.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “We are home to many mums, dads and guardians of Cardenden pupils, so we know the teachers there care deeply for the children in their care – we couldn’t be happier to offer them this fun donation of Roald Dahl classics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...