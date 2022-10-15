The star, best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies as well as a string of TV successes, died on Friday.

His agent, Belinda Wright, passed on the touching message to staff at the Larbert hospital in a statement announcing his passing.

Coltrane is survived by his sister, Annie Rae; his children, Spencer and Alice, and their mother, Rhona Gemmell.

Robbie Coltrane opens Glasgow School of Art's new Reid Building in 2014 (Pic: John Devlin)

His agent said: "They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

Tributes poured in for the much-love actor who gained worldwide fame for his role as Hagrid, and also as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough in the 1990s.

His career also spanned television and stage, with numerous credits to his name, including an acclaimed portrayal of criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the ITV television series Cracker which earned Coltrane three Baftas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also won an outstanding achievement award from Bafta Scotland in 2011.

Coltrane’s collection of accolades culminated with an OBE award in 2006 for services to drama.