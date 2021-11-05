Robert Dunsire VC: Fife miner and soldier whose bravery earned him the highest honour

At just 24 he was dead - one of the millions killed in action in World War One.

But the story of his incredible bravery remains as powerful today.

And it has been painstakingly documented by Kirkcaldy man, Bert Hannah.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Dunsire

As the nation prepares to stand in silent tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, a website launches to tell the story of a private, humble Fife miner from Buckhaven who was decorated with a Victoria Cross - the highest honour for valour.

Bert’s research, carried out over almost an entire decade, has captured every aspect of Dunsire’s astonishing life - a life that took him from the horror of the trenches to the public spotlight, and back again.

Bet has made eight trips to northern France where he visited Mazingarbe, where Dunsire is buried, visited the scene of the Battle of Loos and walked through its tunnels built in the war, and gone to every place mentioned in the war diary of the 13th Battalion of The Royal Scots.

Bert Hannah at Robert Dunsire memorial

It has been a labour of love with one aim - to commemorate the life and remarkable times of a man who was, for too long, a forgotten hero.

The story of Dunsire, the “son, brother, husband, miner and soldier from Fife”, is one we have to pass down to each generation as a reminder of the horrors of war - and the selfless bravery of those who fought on the frontlines.

As a VC holder - only the second Scottish soldier to receive such an honour - Dunsire is honoured with a commemorative paving stone which sits at Toll Park, Muiredge, Buckhaven, opposite his place of birth. A street in Overton, Kirkcaldy, is named after him.

Robert Dunsire VC visits Pathhead School

Dunsire, like so many Fifers, was a miner. He howked coal in the toughest of conditions from the age of just 14., working as a hewer at the Pannie Pit, near Pathhead., and then Dunnikier Colliery, and the Rosie Pit between Buckhaven and East Wemyss.

He signed up just six months after marrying Kate, enlisting on January 6, 1915, with the Royal Scots.

Private Dunsire, 18274, of D Company of the 13th Battalion of the Royal Scots, was sent to France.

At the Battle of Loos he twice left the trenches to rescue comrades with shells snipers all around him.

Watch presented to Robert Dunsire VC

In a letter to his wife, he wrote: “I can’t tell you how I escaped being hit, as I was a good target, running about 100 yards with a man on my back.

“I was still in the firing line when the Colonel of an East Yorkshire Regiment shook hands with me and told me I was a brave lad. I told him anyone could have done the same.”

Looking back, Bert observed: “It was akin to carrying more than a regular hundredweight bag of coal at pace across rough pasture while under heavy gunfire.

“To do this once is remarkable; to return to do it once more, after the briefest periods of rest, is astonishing. “

Dunsire’s actions earned him the Victoria Cross, catapulting him into the limelight.

He was given ten days leave, during which time he travelled to Buckingham Palace to receive his medal from King George V.

He was feted by civic leaders, and his name featured prominently in all newspapers.

Noted Bert: “This modest and understated 23-year-old volunteer soldier and miner was hurled into the spotlight. He managed this with dignity and great awareness of how he spoke and presented himself, remembering and appreciating his roots and upbringing.”

Dunsire returned to the frontline.

Tragically, he was killed in the trenches in January 1915.

A German trench mortar landed next to Dunsire and a comrade. Just minutes earlier, it is reported they had been singing ‘Keep the Home Fires Burning’.

He was buried in Mazingarbe, northern France.

Bert said: “Robert lived for just over 24 years into which he packed experiences, achievements and recognition which very few will ever manage over an even longer lifetime.

“When opportunities came his way, Robert grasped them and tackled them with skill, purpose and determination to do his best and to set an example that others might follow. He was a shining light of his generation.”

As the nation falls silent on Remembrance Sunday, we will remember Private Robert Dunsire VC - the humble, modest son, brother, husband, miner and soldier from Fife – and the thousands of Fifers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.