Tickets for his appearance at the Adam Smith Theatre on June 9 will go on sale shortly.

He is the latest big name to be unveiled for the landmark celebrations - renowned author author Alexander McCall-Smith was announced last week along with the cast of hit BBC sitcom Two Doors Down, which stars Arabella Weir, who is also the creative director of the Lang Toun’s Festival of Ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More names are to be announced as the Adam Smith Global Foundation begins the countdown to its major summer event.

Robert Peston.

Peston follows in a long line of big names who have given the Adam Smith Lecture over the years. They include Kofi Annan, former UN General Secretary; Alan Greenspan, former chair of the Federal Reserve; Michael Sandel, one of the world’s leading philosophers, and Ed Balls, former Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Peston is a familiar face on our TV screens, on ITV’s nightly news bulletins as well hosting his own weekly show.

He has written books on the state of the UK and penned novels - the first of his trilogy on the intrigues of British political life entitled ‘The Whistle-blower’ was published last year. He has also written a book on Gordon Brown., former Kirkcaldy MP and Prime Minister.

Sally McKenzie, chair of the global foundation said: “We are delighted Robert agreed to this event. He is well known to millions of TV viewers across the UK and will give a brilliant, insightful talk. He will certainly receive a very warm Fife welcome on the momentous occasion celebrating the tercentenary of Adam Smith’s birth.”

The lecture will be one of the first events staggered at the theatre after a three-year closure.

A £7.5m project to turn it into Fife’s leading creative hub is now into its final months, and the Smith festival will act as its soft launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad