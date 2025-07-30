Rock the Rovers continues to unite music, football and charity 20 years on

It’s been 20 years since the first Rock the Rovers event took place – and organisers are excited for this year’s gig that brings together football, music and charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising day of music returns for 2025 on Sunday, August 24.

Once again Styx in the town’s Victoria Road will be hosting the day of live music, which sees ten bands perform this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are all playing for a good cause with the money from the event being shared between Raith Rovers FC and a number of fantastic charities.

Slipstream are one of ten bands set to perform at Rock the Rovers next month. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Although it’s been two decades since the first Rock the Rovers, this year’s gig is the 18th to take place after the event was paused for a couple of years around the time of the Covid pandemic.

The ten acts on the bill for the day are Velour Armour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbo’s Soul Band, Steph, The Diversions, Buick 55’s and Charles Wood and Albo.

The charities set to receive a share of the money this year are CHAS Rachel House, Clued Up Project, Cerebral Palsy Scotland and Raith Rovers Former Players Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s event was also a special one celebrating the 30th anniversary of Raith’s 1994 Coca Cola Cup Final.

Organiser Gavin Quinn with Louise and Margie who were helping out at last year's event. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Organiser Gavin Quinn, who has been behind the gig since the early days, is hoping that people will once again come out and support the event this year and have a fantastic day out enjoying local live music.

Having started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the football club, Rock the Rovers has donated thousands of pounds to the team, as well as many good causes and charities over the years.

After a wretched season in 2004/05, Raith Rovers FC found itself in a state of utter chaos. The then owners wanted to sell the club, but after a planned deal fell through there were threats of demolishing Stark’s Park and replacing it with houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FFP-backed ‘Reclaim The Rovers’ campaign was launched with the aim of raising £100,000 to allow the fans a place on the board and to help save the club – something which was achieved on Friday, December 30, 2025 after months of intensive negotiations and furious fundraising.

The inaugural Rock The Rovers event in August 2005 was just one of the fundraising efforts to source the cash.

Local singer and staunch Raith Rovers fan Marsha Tarvett had pitched the idea of a music gig to the Reclaim the Rovers fundraising committee.

Twenty bands from Fife and the surrounding area – most of which had a Raith Rovers or Kirkcaldy connection – took to the stage at (the long closed) Harlem and Candlerooms on the Esplanade and donated their performance fee to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first gig was a huge success with almost 800 tickets sold and it raised over £10,000.

Such was the success of the event, that it returned the following year under the leadership of diehard Raith fan Gavin ‘Quinny’ Quinn. With the disbandment of the Reclaim the Rovers fundraising group, supporters group Fife’s Finest stepped in to support him.

And the rest, as they say is history with Gavin still organising the event after all these years to help local charities and the football club. The day has taken place at a number of different venues over the years including Harlem, Candlerooms, The Duchess, Kitty’s and now Styx.

Tickets for this year’s Rock the Rovers event, priced £10, are on sale now from Styx online or at the venue itself. They will also be available on the door on the day.

There will also be a raffle and an auction on the day to help boost the fundraising total.

Doors open at noon with the first act on stage at 1pm. The event runs through until 10pm.