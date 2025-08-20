Rock the Rovers: Music fundraiser marks 20 years since it began

Music and football fans will come together for a special anniversary gig on Sunday as Rock the Rovers takes place – 20 years after it began.

The charity fundraising day of music will take place in Styx on Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy on Sunday, August 24.

Ten bands will take to the stage over the event’s ten hours with all of them helping to raise vital funds for local charities.

This year’s gig is the 18th to take place after the event was paused for a couple of years around the time of the Covid pandemic.

Charles Wood and Albo are among the ten live acts playing at this year's Rock the Rovers on Sunday. (Pic: Scott Louden)

However, every year it has taken place it’s helped raise money for local good causes and Raith Rovers FC.

And this year is no different. The charities which will receive a share of the money this year are CHAS Rachel House, Clued Up Project, Cerebral Palsy Scotland and Raith Rovers Former Players Association.

Organiser Gavin Quinn is hoping that once again people will come out and show their support for the event and the musicians.

He said: “I am hoping that everyone who comes along enjoys another day of fantastic live music from some of the finest musical talent in Fife.”

Rock the Rovers started in 2005 as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign, helping fundraise to save the football club.

The event has donated thousands of pounds to the team since then, as well as to many good causes and charities over the years.

The ten acts on the bill for the day are Velour Armour, Gav Patrick, Andy Chung, State of Emergency, Slipstream, Columbo’s Soul Band, Steph, The Diversions, Buick 55’s and Charles Wood and Albo.

Doors open at noon, with the first act taking to the stage at 12.30pm.

Musician sponsors this year are Judy and George, Rovers Down South, BGW Developments, Tracy and Davie, 200 Club, L + M Plumbing and Heating, James Coutts Driving School, Fife’s Finest SC, Styx and The Lotus Lounge. The stage is sponsored by L + M Plumbing and Heating.

Tickets for this year’s Rock the Rovers event, priced £10, are on sale now from Styx online or at the venue itself. They will also be available on the door on the day.

There will also be a raffle and an auction on the day to help boost the fundraising total.

The event runs through until 10pm. Raith tops are welcome. Over 18s only.