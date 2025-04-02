Rockore 2025: Fife festival unveils its headline act

Midge Ure at Byre In The Botanics, St Andrews (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Fife’s top music festival has unveiled Midge Ure as its 2025 headliner.

The renowned singer-songwriter tops the bill at Rockore which takes place at Lochore Meadows on Saturday, August 23.

Ure, who has made many visits to the Kingdom over the years - with gigs at Rothes Halls, and Carnegie Hall - follows in the footsteps of his Band Aid partner, Bob Geldof, who brought his Boomtown Rats to the Kingdom for the 2023 festival.

This year’s line-up also marks the return to Fife of The Skids fronted by Richard Jobson, and tickets are on sale at three local venues -Benarty Community Shop, BRAG Enterprises, and Identity Hair Salon, Lochore, as well as on line.

This year marks the seventh festival at the Meedies - one that has sold out where many others have struggled to hold their audiences, post lockdown.

It has built up a solid reputation and regular audience, with many local folk attending year after year.

The first Rockore in 2017 was headlined by Fife legends Nazareth, Since then it has played host to Wet Wet Wet, Altered Images, The South, Bad Manners, and Hugh Cornwell from The Stranglers, as well as Big Country and 1970s legend, Suzi Quatro.

Organised by locals in the Benarty Events Group, it has become a go-to event for many - and a festival significantly less expensive than some of the major summer shows; this year ticket prices have been pegged at just £32.50.

Bringing Ure to Fife is another feather in the organisers’ cap.

The Ivor Novello and Grammy award winner has enjoyed career spanning across five decades, and continues to tour and perform worldwide.

From his early days with Slik, Ure went on to front The Rich Kids, joined Thin Lizzy and Visage - for whom he wrote and produced their hit ’Fade Top Grey’ - and became a huge star after fronting Ultravox, one of the most successful bands of the 1980s whose number one hit ‘Vienna’ became a classic.

Ure enjoyed global fame when he co-wrote ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ for Band Aid which sold in record numbers and led to a historic live concert at Wembley and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia which was broadcast live and featured a who’s who of rock royalty - everyone from Queen, David Bowie, U2, and Elton John performed as the charity raised over £8million to tackle famine in Africa.

He has also enjoyed a successful solo career with a string of hits under his belt.

Rockore’s strong Scottish line-up also includes The Skids who have enjoyed a renaissance in recent years with their recent albums enjoying critical and commercial success.

Formed in 1977 in Dunfermline, they surfed the first wave of punk with hits such as Into The Valley, and made a remarkable return after reuniting in 2007 to mark their 30th anniversary and as a final tribute for the late Stuart Adamson.

Also on the bill this summer are festival favourites GBX, Pork Pie, Roberta Childs, Parka Life, and tribute acts Erasured, and Stop the Clocks